Entries for November’s Syd Quirk half-marathon and walk have closed due to what organisers have labelled as ‘overwhelming demand’.
Online entries only opened for the annual event on Monday, but such was the popularity that organisers were forced to close them on Tuesday after reaching the event’s health and safety limit.
A total of 500 have entered the event which is set to take place on Sunday, November 17, starting and finishing at the Ronaldsway Industrial Estate.
Posting online, a spokesperson for organisers Isle of Man Veteran Athletes' Club said: ’Due to overwhelming demand, entries for this year’s Haldane Fisher Syd Quirk event are now closed.
‘As noted on the Manx Timing Solutions registration page, we are unable to accommodate any additional participants or maintain a waiting list at this time.
‘We appreciate your interest and encourage you to keep an eye out for our 2025 event when entries reopen soon.
‘We expect another strong turnout, so we recommend registering early to secure your spot. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.’