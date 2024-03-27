Entries for May’s Manx Rally will open this evening (Thursday, March 28).
There are 140 places available for competitors, with the event a round of the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship, the Fuchs British Historic Rally Championship, the HRCR Stage Masters Challenge and the Mini Rally Challenge.
Organisers are expecting a high demand for entries.
This year's rally will run for two days on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 covering around 130 stage miles.
The Manx Rally was first run more than 60 years ago in 1963. This year’s winner will join a stellar list of former winners that includes the likes of Colin McRae, Richard Burns, Elfyn Evans, Herni Toivonen, Ari Vatanen and Roger Clark.
The event will cover 15 special stages following a shakedown stage on Friday morning. The first loop of stages in the afternoon will cover around 20 competitive miles before a break for service and then a longer loop on Friday evening covering 40 stage miles including a classic 15-mile stage.
Saturday’s route features another 70 competitive miles before a late afternoon finish back at the TT Grandstand in Douglas.