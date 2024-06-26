Entries are now open for September’s 1886-sponsored Isle of Man Triathlon Championships.
Based at the Mooragh Park in Ramsey, September 8’s event caters for individuals and teams over sprint (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5k run) and standard distances (1,500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run).
Organisers, the Manx Tri Club, say the event is ideal for those new to the sport with the lake shallow, bike course mildly undulating and the run section pan flat.
For the less confident swimmers there is also a non-competitive 400m swim sprint category.
Entries can be made online at sientries.co.uk
Those wishing to be considered for the Isle of Man triathlon team for next summer’s Island Games in Orkney are recommended to take part in the standard distance competition.
A further update on the selection process will be provided soon.