The Isle of Man Track and Field Championships, sponsored by Baker Tilly Isle of Man, take place at the National Sports Centre in Douglas over the weekend of July 6 and 7.
Entry forms can be downloaded from the Isle of Man Athletics website at http://www.iomathletics.com/
These should be completed and returned to Petra Atchison at the address on the form, along with the entry fee. For senior and veteran athletes the cost is £4 per event, and for all age groups from under-nine to u20 the cost is only £2.50 per event.
Please note that age groups from under-nines to u17 are restricted to a maximum of three events per day. Junior (u20) competitors are restricted to a maximum of four events per day.
All athletes under the age of 15 may only compete in one distance race (600 metres and above) per day which includes race walks.
Cheques should be made payable to IoM Athletics Association. Entries close on Friday, July 3 and no late entries will be accepted.
The direct link to enter is www.iomathletics.com/competitions/iom-track-field-championships/
- Round three of the Baker Tilly Isle of Man Track and Field League takes place at the National Sports Centre on Wednesday next week (June 19).
The previous round was postponed as a result of poor weather.
Full information and an event timetable will be posted on the Isle of Man Athletics Facebook page.
- Round three of Northern AC’s Park Run Series takes place tomorrow (Friday) with the final edition on July 19, both from 7pm.
- Round three of Western AC’s Dave Phillips promenade/headlands running series takes place on Friday, June 21.
Sign on from 6.15 at Roots by the Sea. Races for under-nines upwards commence at 7pm from opposite the Creg Malin.