For the second year in a row, Isle of Man athlete David Mullarkey has made it through to the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association) Track and Field Championships in the United States.
The event will take place at Hayward Field in Oregon from tomorrow (Wednesday) until Saturday.
Representing Florida State University, the former Castle Rushen High School student clinched his place in Oregon with a time of 13 minutes and 53.62 seconds in the 5,000-metres race at Lexington, Kentucky weekend before last.
It is another huge event for the Isle of Man Commonwealth Games athlete to look forward to in what is already an outstanding athletics career.
DAVID GRIFFITHS