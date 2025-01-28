The penultimate round of the Up & Running Winter Walks League took place over the NSC roadway on Sunday morning.
Despite the uncertainty of the weather, a good field lined up to contest the five different distances.
Again, there was an encouraging entry of younger walkers and, with some showing excellent technique, it gives hope for the future for the home contingent.
All races started together with the junior events at one, two and three kilometres first to finish. There were clear wins for Jack Davies at 1km (5min 45sec), Sienna Curphey at 2km (14.30) and Jay Jay Fletcher at 3km (17.54), all displaying a very high standard.
The 5km race had 14 entries and, on scratch handicap, Erika Kelly returned from a few months out to record her best time of 25m 23s.
Juniors Holly Salter (under-17) and Lilee Fletcher (u15) dead-heated on 28.09 for joint second and would most likely have been well under 28 minutes in kinder conditions.
The handicap race produced a win for Sharon Counsell, showing her experience and good style to edge out fellow Peel resident Robbie Lambie by 2s, Tia Parkinson a similar margin behind in third.
A dozen walkers contested the 10km over 12-and-a-half laps. Neil Wade led the way early on from Gianni Epifani, who kept up an even pace that ultimately saw him overtake Wade and claim a comfortable win in 51m 08s.
Next on the road were Chris Addy and Helen Davies who had a close battle, pushing themselves to lifetime bests despite less-than-helpful conditions as the race progressed.
Addy got the better at the close in 57.02, three seconds ahead of his rival, earning them first and second places on handicap (Davies first), while a strong race by the ever-present Colin Moore saw him take third.
The final winter league race is on Sunday, February 16 again at the NSC roadway, starting at 9.30am.
Combined with this event will be the 10km championships and the individual junior age group championships. As it has an on-the-day entry, prospective competitors are urged to arrive as early as possible so that all entries can be taken and handicaps calculated.
The series presentations will take place afterwards in the clubhouse. Thanks to all who officiated or helped organise the event. Also Chris Cale at Up & Running for the sponsorship and the NSC staff for clearing storm debris from the days before.
ALLAN CALLOW
Results:
Senior 10km: 1, Helen Davies 80:26; 2, Chris Addy 81:04; 3, Colin Moore 81:11; 4, Lee Darbyshire 81:14; 5, Dale Glover 81:58; 6, Clare Rundle 82:18; 7, Andy Baxendale 82:25; 8, Louise Hollings 82:53; 9, Gianni Epifani 83:07; 10, Joe Stowell 83:43; 11, Yanisa Sananueah 84:02; 12, Neil Wade 84:43.
Senior 5km: 1, Sharon Counsell 41:19; 2, Robbie Lambden 41:21; 3, Tia Parkinson 41:22; 4, Holly Salter 42:35; 5, Lilee Fletcher 42:40; 6, Amy Surgeon 42:44; 7, Karen Mercer 43:26; 8, Jim Caley 43:44; 9, Mark Byrne 44:17; 10, Michelle Turner 44:28; 11, Gordon Erskine 44:39; 12, Erika Kelly 44:41; 13, Nucharee Burridge 50:24:16; 14, Craig Fletcher 50:30.
Junior 3km: 1, Jay Jay Fletcher 17.54; 2, Polly Davies 20.20.
Junior 2km: 1, Sienna Curphey 14:30; 2, Grace Mercer 18:10.
Junior 1km: 1, Jack Davies 5.45; 2, Esme Bond 7.09; 3, Amelia Cain 7.55; 4, Willow Curphey 8.23; 5, Ely Bond 8.23; 6, Hope Curphey 10.33; 7, Kirree Craine 10.57.