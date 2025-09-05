The Isle of Man Airgun Association has purchased a brand-new air pistol for its junior members.
This was made possible thanks to financial support from sponsor Ramsey Shipping Services and Isle of Man Sport.
The new equipment, designed specifically for younger shooters, features a compact and lightweight design to accommodate smaller hands and enhance comfort and usability.
Its multi-discipline functionality ensures versatility, while the vibrant red colour was chosen to match the Isle of Man flag.
During a recent training session, representatives from Ramsey Shipping Services witnessed the juniors in action with their new pistol.
The young athletes demonstrated their skills and excitement, showing how the cutting-edge design of the pistol will enhance their development and enjoyment in the sport.
Nathan Holden, chairman of the Isle of Man Airgun Association, commented: ‘The support we have received from Ramsey Shipping Services and Isle of Man Sport is invaluable to our organisation.
‘With the right equipment, we can create an environment where young shooters thrive and the sport continues to flourish. I am thankful to Ramsey Shipping Services and Isle of Man Sport for believing in our juniors and investing in their future.’
Kuba Szymanski from Ramsey Shipping Services added: ‘We are delighted to see youngsters leaving their phones at home and getting out to practise sport.
‘Shooting, in particular, requires determination and concentration; it teaches self-discipline and responsibility, and allows young people to experience competition. Losing at times is a very important part of the learning process.
‘We love supporting those who dare to try different things and who are not afraid of new challenges. It's great to see the superb results achieved by young Manxies.’
Tim Leeming, chair of the sports liaison committee for Isle of Man Sport, said: ‘Isle of Man Sport is delighted to help with purchase of the equipment that will help introduce young people into the sport.
‘It’s also great to see another example of a sport interacting effectively with our sports liaison officer Louise Corkill to make it happen.’