The Canada Life Premier League was lit up on Saturday by Corinthians’ emphatic 10-1 demolition of Foxdale, a result that underlined their attacking power and title credentials.

Onchan also impressed with a 3-2 win at St Mary’s, while Laxey’s 3-1 victory at Ramsey boosted their climb up the table.

Rushen United edged Peel 3-2 in an Old Firm close contest, and Ayre United’s 4-2 triumph over DHSOB kept them two points behind early pacesetters Corinthians and Rushen United.

Division Two saw leaders Castletown mirror Corinthians with a ruthless 10-1 thrashing of Douglas Royal, a statement result that strengthens their promotion push.

Malew continued their steady form with a 2-1 win over RYCOB, and in the battle of last year’s relegated sides, Marown beat St George’s 2-1 to claim their first win of the campaign.

Colby’s 4-0 win over Douglas and District moves them into second.

Results: Saturday, September 6

Canada Life Premier League

Corinthians 10-1 Foxdale

Union Mills 3-3 Braddan

St Mary’s 2-3 Onchan

Ramsey 1-3 Laxey

Ayre United 4-2 DHSOB

Rushen United 3-2 Peel

Ardern & Druggan Ltd Division Two

Malew 2-1 RYCOB

St George’s 1-2 Marown

Castletown 10-1 Douglas Royal

Colby 4-0 Douglas & District

Canada Life Combination One

Foxdale 0-9 Corinthians

Braddan 2-2 Union Mills

Onchan 3-3 St Mary’s

Laxey 2-2 Ramsey

DHSOB 2-1 Ayre Utd

Peel 2-2 Rushen United

Ardern & Druggan Ltd Combination Two

Governor’s Athletic 2-2 Gymns

RYCOB H-W Malew

Marown 5-4 St George’s

Michael United 1-3 Pulrose United

Douglas Royal 3-4 Castletown

Douglas & District 2-2 Colby