The Canada Life Premier League was lit up on Saturday by Corinthians’ emphatic 10-1 demolition of Foxdale, a result that underlined their attacking power and title credentials.
Onchan also impressed with a 3-2 win at St Mary’s, while Laxey’s 3-1 victory at Ramsey boosted their climb up the table.
Rushen United edged Peel 3-2 in an Old Firm close contest, and Ayre United’s 4-2 triumph over DHSOB kept them two points behind early pacesetters Corinthians and Rushen United.
Division Two saw leaders Castletown mirror Corinthians with a ruthless 10-1 thrashing of Douglas Royal, a statement result that strengthens their promotion push.
Malew continued their steady form with a 2-1 win over RYCOB, and in the battle of last year’s relegated sides, Marown beat St George’s 2-1 to claim their first win of the campaign.
Colby’s 4-0 win over Douglas and District moves them into second.
Results: Saturday, September 6
Canada Life Premier League
Corinthians 10-1 Foxdale
Union Mills 3-3 Braddan
St Mary’s 2-3 Onchan
Ramsey 1-3 Laxey
Ayre United 4-2 DHSOB
Rushen United 3-2 Peel
Ardern & Druggan Ltd Division Two
Malew 2-1 RYCOB
St George’s 1-2 Marown
Castletown 10-1 Douglas Royal
Colby 4-0 Douglas & District
Canada Life Combination One
Foxdale 0-9 Corinthians
Braddan 2-2 Union Mills
Onchan 3-3 St Mary’s
Laxey 2-2 Ramsey
DHSOB 2-1 Ayre Utd
Peel 2-2 Rushen United
Ardern & Druggan Ltd Combination Two
Governor’s Athletic 2-2 Gymns
RYCOB H-W Malew
Marown 5-4 St George’s
Michael United 1-3 Pulrose United
Douglas Royal 3-4 Castletown
Douglas & District 2-2 Colby
