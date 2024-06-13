The 2024 edition of the Manx Telecom Parish Walk takes place the weekend after next on June 22-23.
Organisers are highlighting essential last-minute details for this year’s 1,228 registered participants to ensure a smooth and enjoyable event.
Registration will take place at the NSC next Wednesday (June 19) from 5.30-8.30pm and the following day between 5.30-7.30pm.
At registration, entrants can pick up their race bibs, car numbers and a free shirt featuring a unique design by artist Steve Partington.
Participants and their support crews can also purchase essential hi-vis vests and lights, which are mandatory for those planning to go beyond Ballaugh.
Based on feedback from participants, several new enhancements have been implemented for this year’s Parish Walk.
Firstly, there is a new system for obtaining event photos through Photohawk. Participants are encouraged to subscribe before the event at www.manxtelecom.com/photohawk
To ease congestion, additional feed stations have been added along the early part of the walk. This enhancement aims to provide better support and reduce waiting times for participants.
Organisers and sponsors are also prioritising sustainability. This year, reusable speed cups provided by MannMade Group will be distributed at the start to avoid single-use plastic. Walkers are encouraged to fill their water containers at the start to support this initiative.
A complimentary shuttle bus service will also be available. Operating on the Saturday from 2-6pm, the bus will run between the Bowl carpark in Douglas and Peel Town Hall, courtesy of sustainability partner IFGL.
This service is designed to facilitate easier transportation for participants and their supporters.
For added convenience, a bag drop service at the start will allow participants to send their bags for collection at Peel. This encourages the use of the shuttle bus service by both walkers and their supporters.
For the safety of participants and event organisers, several road closures will be in place on June 22-23.
Further information on road closures and more details about the event can be found at www.parishwalk.im
- A full preview on the Parish Walk will appear in next week’s edition of the Manx Independent, on sale Thursday morning.