The Europe Netball Open Challenge will take place at the National Sports Centre in Douglas later this week.
The event will be held between Thursday and Sunday featuring the Isle of Man Netball representative squad plus teams from Northern Ireland, UAE, Malta, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, France and Gibraltar.
The Manx team consists of: Becca Cooke, Alice Cross, Rhian Evans, Ashley Hall, Hannah Halsall, Aalish Harris, Mairi Harrison, Rachel Johnstone, Zoe Kirkham, Kenzie Pizzey, Lydia Shaw, Paige Skillicorn, Niamh Skillicorn, Chloe Swales and Nan Williams.
Halsall, Harrison and Williams will all be making their debuts for the senior Isle of Man team at the event.
Ticket for the competition are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com - search for ‘Europe Netball Open Challenge’.
Under-11s tickets cost only £3 while adults cost £7, or full weekend passes are available at the price of £15 or £35 respectively.