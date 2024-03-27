Ayre United could take a step closer to a grand slam when they lock horns with Rushen United in the ECAP FA Cup final on Easter Saturday.
Having already lifted the Railway Cup, the northerners will be hoping to secure their second piece of silverware this season before turning their attentions back to the Premier League and the Hospital Cup.
Standing in their way this weekend though is a Rushen side buoyed by an impressive victory over St Mary’s in last Saturday’s semi-final.
Furo Davies was the hero of the hour for the Spaniards as he popped up with a 90th-minute winner to sink the Saints.
The two sides have only met once so far this season when Ayre triumphed by the odd goal in a nine-goal thriller at Croit Lowey, so hopefully the final will be just as entertaining.
Kick-off is 2pm at the Bowl.
The weekend’s action kicks off 24 hours earlier when Foxdale and DHSOB do battle in the final of the GH Corlett Woods Cup, also at the national stadium.
Foxdale booked their place in the Division Two showpiece with a 3-0 victory over Governor’s Athletic in the semis, while Old Boys got the better of Colby 5-2 at Blackberry Lane.
Foxdale currently top the table in the second tier, but DHSOB are in superb form so this is likely to be a tight contest.
Reports on both finals in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner.