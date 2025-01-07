The latest instalment of Media Isle of Man’s Team of the Week is an FA Cup special after the ECAP-sponsored competition fired into life on Saturday.
It proved to be a high-scoring day in the preliminary round of the annual tournament for teams in the Canada Life Premier League and Ardern and Druggan Division Two, with no fewer than 57 goals being scored across the eight ties.
Therefore, it’s no surprise to see the hypothetical XI adopt a very attack-minded 3-3-4 formation this week.
Leading the way up top are four players who, between them, punished defences to the tune of 11 goals.
Spearheading that charge was Jack Murray who helped himself to no fewer than four goals as he ruthlessly dispatched Marown at Garey Mooar in a 9-0 demolition, later being named the ECAP player of the round for his efforts.
Not far behind him were David Kaye and Dan Simpson who both scored hat-tricks during Governor’s Athletic’s and Corinthians’ 8-0 and 1-7 victories over Malew and DHSOB respectively.
Completing the front four in the latest Team of the Week is Ayre United’s Chris Druggan who shone during the northerners’ comprehensive 2-7 victory over Onchan at the Nivison Stadium.
Stealing the show at the spiritual home of stockcar racing though was Shaun Kelly who also plundered four goals to help the Tangerines storm into the first round proper.
As such, he takes his place in a three-man midfield alongside Rushen United’s Jamie Cadwallader and Foxdale’s Ricky Newsham.
The latter man caught the eye in the centre of the pitch as the Miners recorded a convincing win at Ballafletcher, getting the better of a resurgent Douglas Royal 5-0 to continue their fine 2024-25 season.
This while Cadwallader played in a left midfield role for the Spaniards and helped himself to two fine goals to help his side record an impressive and hard-fought 3-2 win at St John’s United.
Also catching the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in that match at Mullen-e-Cloie was Saints shotstopper Alex Haddock who pulled off a series of fine saves during the opening half to keep his side in contention against Rushen.
Lining up in front of Haddock in a three-man defence are Ashley Higginbotham of St George’s, Ramsey’s Graham Kennish and Corinthians’ Sam Corkill.
The latter produced a fine performance at left-back and added a fine strike for good measure to help the Whites see off the challenge of Division Two high-fliers Old Boys.
Higginbotham was one of two standout performers for St George’s at Castletown as they recorded a morale-boosting 1-4 victory at the Stadium, while Kennish marked his return from injury with a typically excellent display at the back for Ramsey during their emphatic 7-1 victory over an understrength Michael United side at Ballacloan Stadium.
Claiming the referee of the week honours is experienced official Peter Greenhill who impressed with the whistle during the St John’s United v Rushen United clash at Mullen-e-Cloie.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Alex Haddock (St John’s)
Defence
Sam Corkill (Corinthians)
Ashley Higginbotham (St George’s)
Graham Kennish (Ramsey)
Midfield
Rickie Newsham (Foxdale)
Jamie Cadwallader (Rushen)
Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd)
Attack
Dan Simpson (Corinthians)
Jack Murray (Union Mills)
David Kaye (Governors Athletic)
Chris Duggan (Ayre Utd)
Referee
Peter Greenhill (St John’s v Rushen)