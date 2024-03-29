The Isle of Man FA has launched an online survey asking for feedback from those involved within the sport in the island.
The FA says the information gained will then be used to shape its new four-year strategy.
A spokesperson for the FA said: ‘We want every player, coach, volunteer and spectator to have the opportunity to feed into the strategy and get behind the plans to protect, grow and evolve the beautiful game we all love.
‘The purpose of the survey is to better understand the demographics, opinions and needs of our community as we shape our strategy and funding plans for the next four years.’