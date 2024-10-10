Isle of Man walking football star Steve Falconer was a key member of the England over-60s team that triumphed at the International Invitational Tournament recently.
No fewer than 30 teams from across the globe competed for four trophies at the two-day event, which was staged at the England Walking Football headquarters in Redditch, Worcestershire.
The over-60s competition comprised a league of eight teams, which included the Isle of Man as well as Guernsey, the Celtic nations, Poland and the Caribbean.
England won five and drew two of their matches, each played over 25 minutes. The Isle of Man finished a creditable sixth, winning two and drawing one of their games.
Sponsored by MFX, Falcy played in three of England’s seven matches but had to sit out the Sunday fixtures – which included the game against the Isle of Man - after picking up a knee injury during Saturday’s round of games.
‘It was unfortunate because I couldn’t play against my mates from the Isle of Man, although I may have saved myself further injury,’ quipped Falcy. For the record, England beat the Manxmen 3-0.
Falcy is Isle of Man-born and bred but his footballing talents were spotted by the England walking football fraternity and it is the England over-60s side for whom he has subsequently gone on to earn multiple caps.
‘As you can imagine, there was plenty of banter from the Isle of Man contingent when I went up with the England team to collect the trophy – but it was all in good spirits’ added Falcy, who is about to enter a busy period of walking football commitments in England, with the season now in full swing.
- The Manx squad featured the likes of Tony Sewell, Keith Lunt, Darran Kenna, Hughie Duffy, Ian Burkitt, Peter Oppenheimer, Dave Williams, Graham Cain, Liam Thompson, Steve Hawke and Craig Peat.
The Isle of Man team’s results over the course of the two-day competition were as follows:
Isle of Man 1-0 Republic of Ireland
Poland 4-1 Isle of Man
Caribbean 3-0 Isle of Man
Isle of Man 0-2 Welsh Dragons
Guernsey 1-2 Isle of Man
Isle of Man 1-6 England
Northern Ireland 1-1 Isle of Man
- MFX, the Isle of Man-based international currency brokerage and sister company of Conister Bank, support Falcy’s off-island travel expenses involving England matches and training sessions.
- For more information on the sport in the island, visit the ‘Isle of Man Walking Football Association’ page on Facebook.