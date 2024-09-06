There was a changing of the guard in this year’s Isle of Man Lawn Tennis Association Senior Championships .
Leading junior Orry Farnworth, not yet 17 years old, won the men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles titles prior to retaining his 18-and-under singles and doubles titles in the Junior Championships on the following day.
Not to be outdone, 19-year-old Charlotte Clarke achieved the same feat in the Senior Championships when winning the women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles alongside Orry.
With matches starting on August 24 there was severe disruption in the opening rounds of the seniors played and completed at Albany Tennis Club on August 31, with the juniors faring better with matches playing during the day from Wednesday through to Sunday finals day on September 1 played at Douglas Lawn Tennis Club.
Senior Championship events at Albany LTC (Ballaughton Meadows)
The finals weekend started on the Friday night with the senior mixed doubles final between reigning champions Sean Drewry and Anna Kirk against Orry Farnworth and Charlotte Clarke.
The latter were the top two seeds in the event and overcame the holders 6/2, 6/2.
On the Saturday, the afternoon started with the men’s singles final between the top two seeds, defending champion Drewry and Farnworth in a replay of last year’s final when the former won 6/0, 6/2.
It was a different story this year with Farnworth breaking his opponent’s opening serve, but Drewry broke back to level the first set at 3/3 before losing another service game and Farnworth taking the first set 6/4.
The latter didn’t look back, taking the second set 6/0 and the match 6/4, 6/0 to reverse the result from last year and clinch the title of men’s island singles champion only 18 days before turning 17.
The women's singles final followed the men’s, with number one seed Clarke taking on second seed Sarah Long.
In an equally competitive match, Clarke got off to a fast start by taking the first set 6/0. Long fared better in the second set, holding serve until Clarke’s strength eventually broke her game down and she went on to take the second set 6/2 and the title 6/0, 6/2.
In the women’s consolation final for those who lost their first match, Abigail Cowell took on Ayessa Gilbang, both junior players.
It was Abigail who eventually prevailed after losing the first set 1/6, coming back to win the second set 6/4 to take the match into a champions tie-break which she won 10-3 and therefore the match 1/6, 6/4, [10-3].
The women’s doubles event had previously been completed, having been played as a round robin.
With only four pairs entered, it was Rosie Manuja and Kirree Ronan who got off to a winning start in their first two matches, beating the defending champions Aailish Kelly and Anna Kirk 6/0, 7/6[7-5].
But they couldn’t get the better of Clarke and Long who defeated them 6/1, 6/1 and took the women’s doubles title, Manuja and Ronan finishing as runners-up.
The third main final match on court on finals day was the men’s doubles which saw Farnworth and Drewry pair up to defend their title.
It was going to be a hard task for any pair to beat them and Jonathon Gower-Jackson with Kevin Drewry - who had reached the final after defeating Samarnath Sen and Henk Wessels 6/4, 6/1 in the semi-final - were unable to trouble the scores, losing 6/0, 6/0.
With the final event being very short and Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer arriving to present to the winners just as the final shots were played, this drew to conclusion the senior part of the tennis championships.
Andrew Farnworth, chairman of Tennis Isle of Man, welcomed the Lieutenant Governor who is patron of sport’s local governing body.
He thanked tournament referee Paul Jarvis for his work in scheduling and bringing this part of the championships to a conclusion on schedule, as well as thanking Chris Butler for helping with the organisation at Albany. He also thanked Albany for hosting the senior part of the championship.
Sir John Lorimer echoed the chairman’s thoughts and was pleased to see such a good turnout at the finals before presenting the winners with the trophies.
Those present at the finals were also treated to an exhibition of singles hitting as Orry took on Isle of Man tennis star Billy Harris.
Ranked 101st in the world, Harris is a member of the UK Davis Cup team and dropped into the venue just as the presentations were being held. He was happy to hit with Orry after the event which was enjoyed by all those who stayed on to watch, including Sir John Lorimer.
PAUL JARVIS