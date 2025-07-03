Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris was left to rue a slow start as his Wimbledon singles journey ended at the hands of Nuno Borges in the second round on Wednesday afternoon.
Harris was beaten 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 by the Portuguese world number 37, agonisingly passing up several chances to extend the contest with missed set points, particularly in the third which went all the way to a tie-break.
The island player was left feeling like he had let an opportunity slip by, with his best tennis arriving too late in the match.
‘I am just gutted I couldn't still be out there playing the fourth set,’ Harris said afterwards.
‘In the third set I thought I was playing a lot better than the first two sets and found my rhythm pretty well. Then not to take those set points, I am just gutted really.
‘You have got to take those chances when you get them. It was just a shame I couldn't take the match a little bit longer and push him a bit more and see what I could have done.’
Harris earned his first Wimbledon win with a first-round victory with a straight sets victory over Dusan Lajovic and the 30-year-old could at least take the positives of success in front of a home crowd.
Speaking after that maiden Grand Slam singles win, the former Castletown and Albany member said: ‘It's always been on the radar to get to the Grand Slams and win some matches.
‘I didn't really celebrate in the locker room. I just saw my family and my coaches and they all said it was a great performance.
‘I'm definitely happy, but you can't be jumping up and down when you have won one match, can you?
‘It's got to be the highlight of my career so far, but you don't really want to think about that too much and just focus on the next match.’
And Harris echoed those sentiments after his second round defeat, saying: ‘I'll take the positives from the win the other day. It's great to get my first win at Wimbledon.
‘There has been amazing support from the British fans. It's been great playing here and hopefully will be back again next year.’
DOUBLES
Despite that singles loss, it wasn’t not the end of the road for Harris at this year’s Wimbledon championships at the All England Tennis Club, as he is also in men’s doubles action.
The former Island Games gold medallist is teaming up with fellow Briton Marcus Willis, a player who reached the quarter-finals in the mixed doubles last year, having made it through to the third round in the men’s doubles in 2017.
The pair were due to play the pairing of Russian-born Kazakh Alexander Bublik alongside Italy’s Flavio Cobolli on court five in the round of 64 on Thursday afternoon.
Find out how Harris got on the doubles clash by visiting www.iomtoday.co.im
For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.
JAMES REID