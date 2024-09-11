A smaller field of C90/110 Plops took to the JCK Kart Track in dry but cold conditions on Sunday for round seven of the Jurby MRSports Championship.
The title contenders in the 110 class, Chuck Bregazzi and Tom Dawson, went head-to-head but it was Wig Bregazzi on a streamlined 110cc mount that topped qualifying.
Heat one started dramatically as Dawson stalled on the line and set off in last place trying to work his way to the front.
Then early pacesetter Wig Bregazzi slid to earth at the Green Shed corner, only to remount and then crash again at the following bend.
Chuck Bregazzi had a storming ride at the head of the pack, chased hard by Alistair Beattie with Dawson fighting his way up to third at the flag.
In heat two Dawson cleared the line with his fellow ‘stepthrough’ racers and took victory after eight laps from Wig Bregazzi and brother Chuck in third.
The final was set to be another head-to-head between Dawson and Wig. Dawson led off the line, but Wig muscled past on lap two at Pete’s Post on the run into the hairpin section.
Dawson then retook the lead on lap five at the Green Shed at the top end of the circuit, before Wig’s challenge fell apart. He slid off at the hairpin section, remounted and then fell again a few 100 yards further on at Museum Corner, remounting again only to crash for a third time two laps later at the hairpin section.
Dawson held on for a comfortable victory, finishing four seconds ahead of Chuck Bregazzi with Alistair Beattie taking the final podium place despite a fall mid-race. Wig Bregazzi bravely ploughed on to fifth behind Paul Moorby in fourth, the first C90 home.
In the senior pitbikes, it was championship leader Freddie Craine to the fore as he took the gentleman’s set of race wins and fastest laps.
He had an easy victory in heat one as main rival David Fayle coasted to a halt less than 100 yards from the start with a loose plug cap. Brother Aaron Craine took runner-up spot with Patrick Venus an excellent third place.
In heat two, Fayle pushed Freddie all the way but he still did not look happy with his bike. Jack Meechan came home third with Aaron in fourth just holding off Venus.
In the final it was again a Craine/Fayle one-two but the margin of victory was a comfortable 8.5 seconds for Freddie.
Meechan was a faller in the Bomb Hole banked section. Remounting, he scythed his way through the field but could not overhaul Aaron who took the final place on the podium.
Scott Compsty was the leading 140 mount home throughout the day to take the lead in the 140cc class.
Sean Crone dominated the junior pitbikes with a hat-trick of wins, but the action was hot and heavy as the other three competitors fiercely contested the two remaining podium places.
With some excellent hard-fought rides, young Toby Melvin took the runner-up spot in all three races. Conor Percival got the better of Billy Kneen in heat one, with the latter heading home Conor in heat two and the final.
There was never more than a couple of bike lengths between the three riders all day, regularly posting 58-second laps into the bargain.
The supermotos only fielded three riders and Beau Challis took top spot in all three races. In heats one and two the early lead was taken by Dutchman Lex Gaval, with Beau showing great race craft passing his rival on the final circuit.
It was a flag-to-flag victory in the final for Beau to move to the top of the championship standings in the absence of David Pearce Jr.
- The final round of the season takes place on Sunday, October 6 with several championship classes still up for grabs.
Practice gets underway at 10am - free admission, full race commentary and catering van on-site.
PAUL COPPARELLI AND PETER MYLCHREEST