FC Isle of Man has appointed Connor Prescott as its new football in the community officer
A familiar face to any parent whose child has attended the Ravens' football camps, his appointment also marks a major milestone for the club as its first full-time employee. Connor’s role will see him visit the island’s schools, as well as running football camps and playing a key role in building FC Isle of Man’s community engagement.
Seeking to display the club’s ethos in this role, but to encourage the island’s children to see what opportunities sport and football can offer to them, his appointment will also ensure that parents know that their children will be in a safe and fun environment that will enable them to grow as athletes and as people.
Speaking about his appointment, Connor said: ‘It is an absolute honour to be part of the club, I’m really looking forward to getting started and getting to know the club inside and out.’
FC Isle of Man chairwoman Gill Christian said: ‘Our camps are obviously important to FC Isle of Man both financially and in terms of our community offering.
‘Connor has been assisting with that and we approached him and asked him if he would be willing to come on board and help us not, just with the camps but with a with a wider and more involved role in the community schools.’
Ravens vice-chairman Lee Dixon added: ‘First and foremost this is about our footprint within the community.
‘We’ve had a lot of traction over the last year to 18 months and, while the club’s obviously in its infancy still and will be for the foreseeable future, going back all the way to the very start when the club was being set up it was always one of the dreams to have a full-time employee.
‘So the fact that it’s Connor and it’s the football in the community officer role is fantastic.’