Braddan swept to a commanding 4-1 victory over DHSOB on a sun-kissed Wednesday evening at the Bowl, lifting the 2025 Paul Henry Gold Cup after a performance that combined resilience, control and clinical finishing.
It was Old Boys who started the brighter of the two sides. Zak Watterson flashed an effort over the bar from range in the early stages before Danny Corrin tested Braddan goalkeeper Freddie Quilliam, who spilled the shot but gathered at the second attempt.
The Swans, meanwhile, were slow out of the blocks, their only early offering a wayward free-kick.
A lengthy pause around the 20-minute mark because of a head injury sustained by Braddan's Lee Currer threatened to disrupt proceedings, but once play resumed it was the Swans who found their rhythm.
They edged in front three minutes later when Liam Cain's free-kick was well saved by Nathan Quayle, but Michael Hutton reacted quickest by pouncing on the rebound. Quayle again got a hand to it, but Hutton was not to be denied as he followed up once more to slot home from close range.
Braddan continued to press and Dan Kinrade's low drive forced Quayle into a fingertip save. At the other end, Robbie Ward produced a rare moment of attacking intent for Old Boys, forcing Quilliam into action with a well-hit effort following an in-swinging free-kick.
As the half progressed, the Swans looked increasingly composed in possession. They began to dictate the tempo, while DHSOB's attempts to find Alex Andrasi with long balls were comfortably dealt with by the Braddan backline, notably Joe Andrews and Matthew McNee.
Just before the break, Braddan doubled their advantage. Cain, ever lively in the final third, escaped his man and latched onto a Kinrade corner in the box before volleying home clinically to give his side a 2-0 cushion at the interval.
DHSOB emerged after the break with renewed intent and Ward went close to halving the deficit, dragging a shot wide from just inside the box.
But any hopes of a comeback were dashed on 56 minutes when, from a DHSOB corner, Braddan launched a rapid counter.
Nick Harvey raced down the right and delivered a teasing ball across the face of goal, which Old Boys defender Alex Ringham inadvertently turned into his own net.
A brief spell of possession for DHSOB was halted by Braddan's disciplined shape and clever game management. Andrews and Thomas Healey proved pivotal in maintaining composure, although a momentary lapse saw Old Boys reduce the arrears.
A mix-up between the aforementioned Braddan pair allowed George Kearns to nip in, Andrasi gathered the rebound and slid the ball to Jacob Stones who found the far corner with a low finish.
Sensing a shift in momentum, Stones again went close moments later, firing narrowly wide from a tight angle.
Kinrade, who was later named the sponsor’s man of the match, then broke the offside trap and - completely unmarked - curled a delightful effort into the far corner to restore the Swans’ three-goal lead.
With time winding down, Braddan managed the game effectively, slowing the tempo and frustrating Old Boys whose attacking threat dwindled.
They went agonisingly close to a second when Martin King rose highest to meet a Ringham free-kick, only to see his header crash against the inside of the post. Stones then blazed over with a speculative attempt.
In the end, Braddan saw out the game with maturity, securing a deserved 4-1 win and the Paul Henry Gold Cup to complete a Division Two treble this season.
