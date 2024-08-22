FC Isle of Man’s run of six consecutive away games in the North West Counties Premier Division continues on Saturday.
Paul Jones’s Ravens face two matches in less than 48 hours this weekend as they take on firstly Charnock Richard and then Stockport Town on Bank Holiday Monday lunchtime.
The Manx side have won one and lost one of their current spell on the ‘road’, losing a nine-goal thriller with FC St Helens 5-4 last Tuesday before beating Litherland REMYCA 2-1 last time out on Saturday.
This gives the Ravens two wins from their opening five games of the season, leaving them sat in 11th spot in the standings, seven points behind current league leaders Chadderton.
Saturday afternoon’s opponents Charnock are unbeaten thus far, winning three of their four matches.
Stockport Town sit one place above Charnock in the league ladder in sixth, but having played one game more than the Chorley side.