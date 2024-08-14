FC Isle of Man suffered a second North West Counties Premier Division defeat inside a week on Tuesday evening away in St Helens.
The Ravens lost a topsy-turvy encounter 5-4 after the Merseyside hosts grabbed a late winner at the Windleshaw Sports ground.
The hangover from Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Longridge Town seemed to linger as Paul Jones’s charges as a Tom McNamara brace put the Saints two up early on.
Ste Whitley’s goal straight from a corner pulled one back for the islanders before Joe Barker restored the hosts’ two-goal cushion.
Sean Doyle made it 3-2, but McNamara completed his hat-trick to make it 4-2 at the interval.
The islanders hit back at the start of second half with two goals in as many minutes from Doyle drawing the two sides level.
Both teams pushed for a winner, but it Barker that would win it for his side with four minutes to play.
The islanders’ run of away games continues on Saturday with a trip to Litherland REMYCA.