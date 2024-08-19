FC Isle of Man demonstrated their fighting spirit on Saturday afternoon as they overturned a one-goal deficit to claim a 1-2 victory away against Litherland REMYCA.
In a match that saw the Ravens initially on the back foot, captain Seán Doyle once again proved to be a vital selection with a crucial quick-fire double that sealed all three points.
The game began with the home side pressing high and dictating the early tempo. Their efforts were nearly rewarded within the first few minutes, as Jamie King found himself unmarked at the back post, but Adam Killey pulled off a superb save to deny REMYCA an early lead.
Their persistence paid off in the 10th minute when Joel Ogiugo managed to break free on the left and whipped in a dangerous ball across the face of the goal. James Hammill was perfectly positioned at the back post to smash the ball home, putting the hosts 1-0 up.
Despite the early setback, FC Isle of Man refused to buckle under pressure. The Ravens slowly grew into the game, with Dean Pinnington and Ste Whitley orchestrating attacks from midfield.
The breakthrough came in the 26th minute after a corner from the left. Jacob Crook rose highest to head the ball back across the face of the goal, where Sean Doyle was on hand to poke it into the net, restoring parity at 1-1.
The momentum had now firmly swung in favour of FC Isle of Man. Only two minutes later, a moment of brilliance from Whitley carved open the REMYCA defence.
His through ball found Doyle in stride and the captain made no mistake as he slotted the ball past the onrushing Hamlett, giving the Ravens a deserved 2-1 lead.
The remainder of the first half saw FC Isle of Man controlling the game, with the partnership of Jamie Corlett and Callum Sherry proving solid at the back.
Crook was industrious down the left, constantly tracking back to nullify REMYCA’s threat, particularly from the lively Ogiugo.
The second half was a more cagey affair, with FC Isle of Man looking to manage their lead while REMYCA pushed for an equaliser.
Whitley had a golden opportunity to extend the lead early in the half but was denied by Hamlett. The hosts then thought they had levelled the match in the 64th minute, but a potential goal was ruled out as the ball had not fully crossed the line.
As REMYCA threw everything forward in the closing stages, FC Isle of Man’s defence remained resolute.
Killey produced another crucial save late on to deny King, while Baines and McDonnell were heroic in their defensive duties, clearing the ball off the line multiple times.
REMYCA’s last-ditch efforts were thwarted when King had the ball in the net in the 86th minute, only for the linesman’s flag to rule it out for offside.
After a disciplined second-half performance, FC Isle of Man held on for a vital 2-1 victory and moved up to 11th in the NWCFL Premier Division.
The travelling ‘conspiracy’, who outnumbered the home fans, played a crucial role in cheering their side to victory.
FC Isle of Man now turn their attention to next Saturday’s fixture away at Charnock Richard which kicks off at 3pm.
DEAN TURTON