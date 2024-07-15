FC Isle of Man continued their preparations for the new North West Counties Premier Division season with a second win in as many games.
The Ravens triumphed 3-2 over the weekend’s visitors Ashton Town at Ballacloan Stadium in Ramsey.
Paul Jones’s side came from behind to beat the Wigan side who play in the division below the islanders.
On target for the Manx were Adam Adebiyi and substitutes Charlie Higgins and Sean Doyle, the latter scoring a penalty on his return from injury.
Saturday teatime’s victory follows on from a 3-1 win over Conference North side Brackley Town on Tynwald Day.
FC Isle of Man are back in action this weekend with games against Chester and Radcliffe as part of the inaugural Summer Festival of Football at the Bowl.
The match against Chester takes place on Friday evening, kick-off 6pm, with the Radcliffe game on Sunday at 4pm.
Lancaster City are also visiting this weekend, taking on Radcliffe on Saturday afternoon and Chester on Sunday morning.