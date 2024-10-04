FC Isle of Man has confirmed that the government department that underwrote its £50,000 loss last season was Visit Isle of Man.
At a supporters’ club meeting at the Rosemount pub on Monday evening, it was revealed the Ravens had accrued costs of £380,000 last campaign, while only generating income of £330,000.
In response to Media Isle of Man’s report on this, the club released a statement on Thursday evening that it says provided ‘greater context’ to its financial situation.
It read: ‘Last season, FC Isle of Man brought more than 2,500 visitors to the Isle of Man, mostly during the quieter off-season winter/spring period.
‘This equated to approximately 5,300 visitor bed nights, and with an estimated contribution around £1.4million to the local economy.
‘In recognition of this significant contribution, the club was able to secure agreement with Visit Isle of Man to provide the club with an underwrite against loss for last season and this season, for which the club is very grateful.
‘Our board, the stewards, players, coaches and manager all are unpaid volunteers giving up a considerable amount of time and effort to the community asset that is FC Isle of Man.
‘We are very thankful to all of our sponsors and supporters who make such a significant contribution to the club, and whilst we work to try and become financially sustainable, the reality of being allowed to compete in the North West Counties Football League makes this a considerable challenge.’