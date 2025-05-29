The first three editions of TT News have been packed with previews, features and early practice/qualifying reports.
The supplements are free with each edition of the Manx Independent and Isle of Man Examiner over the practice and race period (six in total).
Edition one was the preview newspaper in the May 22 edition of Manx Independent, including action from the North West 200, fastest solo and sidecar charts heading into the 2025 TT; a look back 50 years to the 1975 TT and Mick Grant’s outright lap record of 109.82mph; plus Rose Hanks, the first woman to finish on the podium at the TT in 1968.
Edition two (IoM Examiner, May 27) had reports from the wettest Pre-TT Classic in the event’s history; a three-page feature on former Honda race team manager Neil Tuxworth and this year’s newcomers on track for the first time.
Edition three (Manx Independent, May 29) includes the first full practice, part two of the Pre-TT Classic coverage and a fascinating feature on 1939 Senior TT winner Georg Meier.
Back copies of these papers, along with three race editions are available via subscription packages and can be posted to your home address anywhere in the world (email: [email protected] - phone 01624 695623).
Alternatively, all of the TT News pages can be viewed online for the fee of only £1 per edition under - https://www.iomtoday.co.im/subscription/digital_subscriptions
