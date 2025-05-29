Edition one was the preview newspaper in the May 22 edition of Manx Independent, including action from the North West 200, fastest solo and sidecar charts heading into the 2025 TT; a look back 50 years to the 1975 TT and Mick Grant’s outright lap record of 109.82mph; plus Rose Hanks, the first woman to finish on the podium at the TT in 1968.