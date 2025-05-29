The weather forecast has put a question mark over this evening (Thursday’s) TT qualifying session.
Organisers released a brief statement on Thursday morning stating: ‘The Clerk of the Course [Gary Thompson] is monitoring the weather forecast, however it is anticipated that conditions will not be suitable for qualifying this evening.
‘A decision will be made on this evening’s qualifying session at approximately 3pm.’
The forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway reads: ‘Late in the evening and at first tonight the cloud may thicken enough to produce a little patchy light rain and drizzle, with hill fog lowering .’
Rain brought an abrupt halt to Monday’s opening day of practice/qualifying before the weather earlier in the day meant Tuesday’s session was untimed.