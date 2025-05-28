The first timed laps of TT 2025 on Wednesday evening didn’t disappoint, with four riders posting laps of 130mph-plus.
Laxey resident Dean Harrison lead the way, with a lap of just over 17 minutes on the Honda Fireblade Superbike.
This gave the 36 year old an average speed of 133.069mph and set down an early marker on what was the first official qualifying session of the week after rain cut short Monday’s session and Tuesday was untimed.
Joining Harrison in Wednesday evening’s ‘130 club’ were rivals Davey Todd, Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop.
Todd posted his quickest time of the night in the Superstock class, piloting the 8TEN Racing BMW to a lap of 131.231mph.
Hickman (131.076mph) was second quickest behind Harrison in the Superbike class, while Dunlop was third fastest behind Harrison in the Superstock class with a lap of 130.39mph.
Outside of the top four, Onchan’s Nathan Harrison was fifth quickest in the Superbike class posting a lap of 128.825mph.
Shaun Anderson was an impressive sixth and 23-time winner John McGuinness seventh.
In the stockers, Dominic Herbertson was fourth quickest with Paul Jordan and Ramsey’s Conor Cummins completing the top six.
Dunlop was fastest in the Supersport class with a best lap speed of 127.181mph.
Harrison was second quickest, with James Hillier third on the Bournemouth Kawasaki.
Todd, Hickman and Mike Browne completed the top six in the event’s middleweight division.
Hodson was the quickest on the night in the Supertwins with a lap of 119.521mph which was just under 19 minutes.
Dunlop was second on a similar Paton, with Manxman Mikey Evans third, just ahead of Browne.
The sidecars were limited to one lap at the end of the session with the cloud beginning to thicken on the Mountain.
Ryan and Callum Crowe were by far the quickest, recording a rapid lap of 118.797mph from a standing start.
The late-starting Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley were second quickest more than 30 seconds down on the Crowe brothers.
Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie completed the top three.
Qualifying is scheduled to resume on Thursday evening with roads closing at 6pm.
However, the weather forecast is predicting further showers.