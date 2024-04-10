FC Isle of Man defeated Chadderton for the second time in eight days during a gritty encounter in Greater Manchester on Tuesday.
Despite ominous weather threatening to derail proceedings, the efforts of the ground staff ensured the game kicked off on schedule after multiple pitch inspections at the Falcon Fire Stadium.
The match erupted into life within 22 seconds when Charlie Higgins firstly pounced on a defensive error and drove into the box before unleashing a ferocious effort. Goalkeeper Morgan Bacon could only parry it into the path of Dan Hattersley who made no mistake, firing into the net.
As the game settled, Chadderton sought to assert themselves, enjoying spells of possession but the Ravens centre-back partnership of Callum Sherry and Phil Kelly proved unyielding, snuffing out any potential threats.
Despite their territorial dominance, the hosts failed to breach the resolute FCIoM defence, Matthew Crothers going closest just before the break when he rattled the post with a free-kick.
The second half witnessed a surge in intensity, with both teams exchanging blows in a bid to seize control. Chadderton launched a barrage of attacks, testing the resolve of the FCIoM rearguard with a flurry of shots and set-pieces.
Goalkeeper Adam Killey once again emerged as a formidable obstacle, showcasing impeccable reflexes to keep Chadderton at bay with a number of crucial saves.
Substitutions from both sides injected fresh impetus into the contest, with the Ravens resiliently maintaining their slender advantage, while Ste Whitley and Frank Jones both had half-chances comfortably saved.
The closing stages saw frantic end-to-end football and, entering added time, the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Joseph Richards was sent off for a second bookable offence.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, they continued to throw everything - including their goalkeeper - forward in search of an elusive equaliser but the Ravens expertly managed the game and held firm, repelling wave after wave of Chadderton assaults until the final whistle to claim a hard-fought victory away from home.
DEAN TURTON