As the North West Counties Premier Division reaches its halfway point this weekend, FC Isle of Man sit fifth in the division’s final play-off spot.
The Ravens have accrued 39 points from the 22 league games they have played thus far this term and go into Saturday’s match away at Blackpool outfit Squires Gate in a rich vein of form.
Skipper Sean Doyle was man of the match in that fixture, bagging a brace in the islanders’ 3-1 win.
Union Mills’ striker Luke Booth has also been a man in form, netting five goals in the recent winning run to shoulder some of the goal-scoring burden that is usually left to Doyle, talisman Ste Whitley and set-piece specialist Jack McVey.
The Manx side will have to maintain this recent purple patch if they are to be in the promotion mix come the end of the season in April.
League leaders Ramsbottom United, who FC Isle of Man have beaten this term, currently head the standings by six points from Chadderton, while pre-season favourites Bury are unbeaten in third, but having played five games less than most.
Behind FC Isle of Man are a chasing pack that includes the likes of West Didsbury and Chorlton plus FC St Helens. All have games in hand on the Manx.
There’s a long way to go before the Ravens and their fervent support can start thinking about promotion to the Northern Premier League, but a run of nine home matches from their last 10 games should provide a good platform to finish the campaign in style.