Buoyed by their lead, the Ravens continued to pile on the pressure as Higgins then added his own name to the scoresheet in the 59th minute. After a scramble in the Chad box following a corner, he reacted quickest to turn and rifle a volley into the net, extending the hosts’ lead to 3-1. The game became quite cagey after this, with a midfield battle breaking out between the sides, but it was clear Chadderton wouldn’t go down without a fight and they launched a spirited comeback during injury time. Five minutes into added time, the Ravens were caught off guard when Chadderton countered at pace, allowing Chapman to pounce on a second ball and fire past Killey to reduce the deficit.