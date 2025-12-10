FC Isle of Man host AFC Liverpool in the Ravens’ penultimate home game of the year on Saturday evening.
Rick Holden’s side were denied just a second home victory of the North West Counties Premier Division campaign by a late equaliser last weekend and will be aiming to secure the three points this weekend against a side only two places above them in the standings.
However, the Manx side’s form isn’t great and they have only won one of their last six. The result from the reverse fixture in September is also depressing reading, with the Merseyside team winning 5-1.
The Ravens were due to play ninth-placed Atherton LR during the week, but Tuesday evening’s game was called off when the islanders’ flight from Ronaldsway was cancelled because of Storm Bram.
With 25 of their 46 games played, the Manx sit in 21st spot, six points above the drop zone.
Kick-off at the Bowl is 6pm.
Comments
