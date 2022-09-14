FC Isle of Man lose at Bury
Wednesday 14th September 2022 9:07 am
Furo Davies in action for FC Isle of Man against Bury on Tuesday evening (Gary Weightman/Vannin Photos )
FC Isle of Man suffered a heavy defeat away at Bury AFC in the North West Counties Football League on Tuesday evening.
The Ravens went up against a familiar face at Stainton Park in the shape of Manxman Niall Cummins.
And the former RYCOB player helped himself to a goal as the hosts ran out 4-0 winners in the Premier Division clash.
Also getting on the scoresheet for Bury were Lewis Gilboy with a brace and substitute Anton Smith.
FC Isle of Man will be back in action on home soil this weekend when they host Prestwich Heys at the Bowl on Saturday evening, kicking off at 6pm.
