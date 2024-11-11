FC Isle of Man made it five North West Counties Premier Division wins in a row on Saturday afternoon.
Squire Gates became the Ravens’ latest victims at the weekend, the Manx side winning 3-0 at the Blackpool-based side.
The result keeps the islanders in the division’s final play-off spot in fifth, four points ahead of rivals West Didsbury & Chorlton and eight points off the summit and leaders Ramsbottom United.
Squires Gate had lost their past two games going into Saturday’s match, but started the encounter quite brightly.
However, the Manx side soon settled and the in-form Luke Booth saw a header cleared off the line before Stephen Whitley drew a fine save out of the home side’s keeper.
Two goals in two minutes prior to the half-time break put the Ravens in control.
Dean Pinnington put the Ravens ahead when he smashed the ball in at the near post after being picked out by Callum Sherry, before skipper Sean Doyle headed in a second on the stroke of half-time.
FC Isle of Man wrapped up the points 10 minutes into the second period when former Wolves and Wigan youngster Pinnington drove in his second of the match after finding himself one-on-one with the Squires Gate keeper.
Pinnington had a fourth ruled out for offside shortly after as the Manx side continued their recent purple patch.
Ahead of Saturday’s game, manager Paul Jones spoke about the side’s recent good form. The former Rushen boss said: ‘It’s important that we remember what we’ve done to get the results in the last few weeks, which is hard work and determination.
‘We’ve been out-working the opposition in the first instance and then using our quality in the key moments. I expect that to be our minimum standard going forward and if we do that we give ourselves a chance to win games.’
The Ravens return to the Bowl this weekend for a home game against Burscough on Saturday evening, kick-off is 6pm.