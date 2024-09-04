FC Isle of Man returned to winning ways with a 1-3 victory away at Prestwich Heys on Tuesday evening.
The Ravens’ sixth away game in a row saw Paul Jones’s side head to Manchester for the NWCFL Premier Division clash.
Prestwich had the game’s first real chance as Dylan Fitzpatrick fired over from the edge of the area when he should have done better.
Dean Pinnington had a good chance to open the scoring for the Ravens when he trapped a cross. Managing to regain his footing, he spun and shot but Louis Hood was equal to it in the Prestwich goal.
Ronan McDonnell ensured the game stayed at 0-0 in the 22nd minute when Adam Killey saved Fitzgerald’s shot but he could do nothing with the rebound, only for the right-back to save the day by clearing off the line.
Pinnington had the only other sight at goal in the first half as he drove at the Prestwich defence, but was unable to keep his shot down as it just cleared the bar on its way over.
The second half saw Prestwich take the lead in the 51st minute as the ball broke to Fitzgerald at the edge of the box and he fired towards the bottom corner, with the ball bouncing up over an outstretched Killey, 1-0.
The Ravens weren’t behind for long though, as Al Maitland picked out Charlie Higgins who laid it off to Pinnington and he in turn sent it wide to Callum Sherry who won a corner.
The set-piece went over everyone but Ste Whitley lifted it back across and, when the ball fell to Higgins after a knockdown, he picked his spot and slotted it into the corner to make it 1-1.
The introduction of Adam Adebiyi just after the hour mark changed the game for the Ravens.
As Sherry brilliantly brought down a long ball, he shifted it to make room for himself to cross the ball, Adebiyi showed his poacher’s instinct to make the run to the front post and slide in to score his first league goal of the season to make it 1-2.
He was at the centre of the action again soon after as he pounced on a defensive error and drove towards the area, drawing a foul and winning a penalty that was coolly converted by Jack McVey to make it 1-3.
The final moments saw the Ravens manage the game through to pick up their first win in four and move up a spot to 12th in the league standings.
FC Isle of Man’s next game is on Saturday against Bury, kicking off at 6pm.
SAM TURTON