FC Isle of Man’s final away game of the North West Counties Premier Division season ended in defeat as hosts Burscough won a game of few chances 2-1.
The game in West Lancashire also proved costly with injuries to Jack McVey, Adam Adebiyi and Sam Baines.
After an opening 15 minutes with few openings at either end, Callum Sherry teed up Ronan McDonnell, but his shot well saved by Ben Barnes.
From the resulting corner, Adebiyi’s effort just cleared the bar as the Ravens started to ramp up the pressure.
Despite that, it was the home side which took the lead just before the half-hour mark as Sam Turner’s effort left Adam Killey with no chance as he made it 1-0.
Shortly after, Paul Jones was forced into his first change as Adebiyi suffered what looked like a collarbone injury, being replaced by Luke Booth.
Booth then played a vital role in the Ravens drawing level as he set up Ste Whitley for a trademark strike, bending a curling effort into the far top corner to make it 1-1 at the break.
As the teams emerged for the second half Danny Gerrard replaced Baines, forcing another change at the back.
The Ravens started the half well and, had Charlie Higgins not been crowded out by the Burscough defence when found by Whitley in the area, the islanders could well have taken the lead.
Killey was called into action as the home side put together a good move down their right, but the big keeper was equal to it to make a top save.
He could do nothing about the next attack, however, as James Salkeld scored with a well-placed shot from the edge of the box to make it 2-1.
With the Ravens down to 10 men after Higgins was sin binned, the home side pushed forward and it took an amazing stop from Killey to prevent them from making it 3-1.
As the Ravens pushed for an equaliser, there were few real chances with a Sean Doyle header that was turned behind for a corner about as close as it got.
But the Ravens and their vocal fans did believe they should have had at least one penalty late on. First Doyle was brought down in the box before a second spot-kick shout for what looked a clear handball was also waved away
Despite that, Burscough hung on and claimed the three points as the Ravens slipped to 10th in the standings, 12 points behind the division’s play-off places.
Jones said after the match: ‘After the injuries to Jack, Adam and Sam it felt like it was going to be one of those days and that’s what it turned out to be.
‘Nevertheless, we had more than enough to get something out of the game. We created some really good chances, having started really well.
‘We were a bit ragged in the second half, and it was probably an away game too far ultimately.
‘It’s frustrating and we’re really disappointed with the outcome.’
- FC Isle of Man’s next game is at home to Squires Gate on Saturday night at the Bowl, kicking off at 6pm. The game against the division’s bottom side marks a run of eight straight home fixtures between now and the end of the campaign.
