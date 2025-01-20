FC Isle of Man succumbed to a fifth defeat in six games in the North West Counties Football League as they went down 1-2 away at in-form Padiham on Saturday afternoon.
Despite taking the lead early in the Premier Division game at the Ruby Civil Arena in Lancashire, the Ravens conceded two second-half goals to leave them four points off the final play-off spot having played two games more.
Jacob Crook handed Paul Jones’s side an early lead as he headed home Ste Whitley’s corner in the ninth minute of the contest on the outskirts of Burnley.
Whitley later had a free-kick that looked to be heading into the goal, before being saved by Padiham goalkeeper Matthew Hamnett to leave it 0-1 to the visitors at the break.
The same FC Isle of Man player then had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half when Sean Doyle’s effort left Hamnett with no chance but it came back off the post and Whitley tapped home, only to be denied by the assistant’s flag, despite appearing to be onside.
To make matters for the Ravens, Josh Briggs levelled for Padiham in the 57th minute when he latched on to a through ball and slotted past Adam Killey in the FC Isle of Man goal to make it 1-1.
Briggs then turned supplier six minutes later as he made space before squaring to Bradley Knox who tapped home to make it 2-1 to the hosts.
Despite pushing forward to find an equaliser, the Ravens and their travelling support left empty handed as they were unable to conjure up another goal.
- FC Isle of Man’s next game takes place this Saturday, January 25 when AFC Liverpool visit the Bowl, kicking off at 6pm.
SAM TURTON