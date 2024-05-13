FC Isle of Man will host a ‘Summer Festival of Football’ in July as part of its preparations for the 2024/2025 North West Counties Football League season.
More than 1,000 fans are expected to make the journey over when Chester FC, Lancaster City and Radcliffe FC travel to the island for the event which will take place between July 19-21 at the Bowl.
The Ravens host Chester on Friday, July 19 at 7pm before Radcliffe play Lancaster City at 2pm on the Saturday.
On the Sunday, Chester will play Lancaster City at 11am before FC Isle of Man play Radcliffe at 3pm to bring the festival to a close.
Early bird match tickets are now on sale at a price of £20 per adult or £10 per child/concession for all four games (plus 50p per ticket processing fee).