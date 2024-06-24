FC Isle of Man has been awarded the North West Counties Football League Premier Division Respect award for the 2023-2024 season.
This coveted accolade is determined through votes from fellow clubs after every match, reflecting the high standards which are set by FCIoM’s officials, players and fans, demonstrating the respect they are held in by fellow league members.
Ravens’ vice-chairman Lee Dixon accepted the award on behalf of the club during the NWCFL annual general meeting which was held in Blackpool recently.
After receiving the award, Dixon told the club’s official website https://www.fcisleofman.im: ‘I was incredibly proud to receive the North West Counties Football League Premier Division Respect Award on behalf of the club.
‘From the dedicated players who give their all on the pitch to the tireless army of volunteers who form the backbone of our club, the board members who are driving our strategy forward.
‘To the island’s hospitality sector who brilliantly look after our visitors during their trips, and finally our fantastic fans who welcome people with open arms – every individual has played a vital role.
‘Together, we have created an environment that epitomises the spirit of the island - a place where travelling teams and fans feel welcome, fitting perfectly into the club’s ethos of making all we do about having a positive effect on the community.
‘What makes this award particularly special is that it is voted on by other clubs. Their recognition of our efforts reinforces the belief that our strategy is working.
‘We remain committed to leaving a positive impression on all visitors to the Isle of Man. Let’s carry this forward and continue to represent our club and the island with pride.’