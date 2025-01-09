FC Isle of Man’s league game at Bury on Saturday is in doubt because of the recent wintry weather.
The Ravens have released a statement, stating that a decision as to whether the weekend’s North West Counties Premier Division fixture goes ahead will be made on Friday.
A spokesperson for the Manx club said: ‘Due to the prolonged snowfall in and around the Greater Manchester area, Bury have informed us that there are issues around the suitability to play this weekend's fixture considering the impacts on both the pitch and safety concerns around Gigg Lane.
‘As a result, and with the cold weather due to continue into the weekend, we are in discussions with Bury about whether or not the game can safely go ahead as planned on Saturday.
‘We want to give our fans as much notice as possible as we know many of you have made plans to travel over to support us.
‘We appreciate this is far from ideal, but thank Bury for their help in trying to resolve this as best we can given the difficult conditions.
‘A decision is due to be made on Friday morning and we will inform everyone as soon as we can.’