FC Isle of Man’s North West Counties Premier Division midweek clash at Charnock Richard has been posted because of a waterlogged pitch.
The Ravens were meant to travel to Chorley tomorrow (Wednesday) to face the Lancashire side, but the game has been called off early to save the Manx side travelling.
Charnock Richard have been forced to postpone several fixtures at its Charter Lane ground already this season because of the same problem and now have a big backlog of matches having played half a dozen games fewer than other teams in the league, including FC Isle of Man.
Charnock have already played twice this week at Charter Lane having beaten Squires Gate on Saturday and drawn with West Didsbury & Chorlton on Monday evening as they try to catch up.
Paul Jones’s Bowl outfit are back in action on Saturday with another away trip this time to Cheadle Town. That game kicks off at 1pm.