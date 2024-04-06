FC Isle of Man’s unfortunate run of postponements in the North West Counties Premier Division continued on Saturday as their game with Lower Breck was called off.
The Ravens were due to play the Liverpool-based side at the Bowl, but the match was called off with Lower Breck unable to reach the island because of the travel disruption caused by Storm Kathleen.
A new date for the game will be announced in due course.
The Ravens will next play on Tuesday away to Chadderton FC, a side they defeated 3-2 recently.
This starts a run of six games in 11 days between then and April 20th’s home fixture with AFC Liverpool.