FC Isle of Man’s game with Litherland REMYCA will now take place later this month, having been originally scheduled to be played on Boxing Day.
The Ravens will make the journey to the Litherland Sports Park in Liverpool on the afternoon of Saturday, August 17 instead of the December date that was listed when the North West Counties Premier Division fixtures were released last month.
Paul Jones’s side are unbeaten so far this season, opening their 2024-25 campaign with a 2-2 home draw with Chadderton before claiming a 3-1 away win at Irlam last Tuesday.
The islanders are back in action against Longridge Town this Saturday evening at the Bowl.
The Lancashire side, who are managed by former Preston, West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic winger Lee Ashcroft, currently sit six places and one point below the Ravens in 14th having won one and lost won of their two games thus far.
Kick off is 6pm.