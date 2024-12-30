All of the planned festive rugby games went ahead last week and, as usual, the focus was on fun plus raising money for good causes.
The Douglas v King William’s College and Old Boys was a damp affair at Port-e-Chee but well attended nonetheless.
Vagabonds beat the Young Farmers at Ballafletcher in the Paul Cleland Memorial match, while the Captain’s XV came out on top against the President’s XV in the Chris Scott Memorial at Poulsom Park in Castletown.
Finally, at Mooragh Park in the north of the island, Vagabonds Ladies claimed to have beaten Jim Nicholson’s All Star side.
Perhaps more importantly, the Farmers game raised £1,750 and, with a further £600 from Jim and Vagas Ladies, just over £2,300 was collected.
This will be split between the Walton Centre for their Home from Home facilities - which provide a place to stay for relatives visiting patients – and Hospice Isle of Man in memory of former Vagabond John Swindlehurst who sadly passed away at the beginning of December.
LEAGUES RESUME
Attention returns to league fixtures this weekend, with Douglas plus Vagabonds’ men’s and women’s sides all back in action.
Douglas and Vagabonds men both travel off island to face Vale of Lune and Ashton Under Lyne in Regional Two North West and Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire respectively.
Vagas women kick off the new year with a home match against Leigh in Women’s NC2 North (South) at Ballafletcher.
A full preview will appear in this week’s Manx Independent, on sale Thursday morning.
Fixtures
Saturday, January 4:
Regional Two North West
Vale of Lune v Douglas
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Ashton Under Lyne v Vagabonds
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds v Leigh @ Ballafletcher ko 12.30pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN