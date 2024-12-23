There was hail, there was rain and there were strong gales but all played second fiddle to storm force Marty Kneen who breezed through the field at Blue Point three days before Christmas.
He was in superb form, dropping only five out of 50 targets to win the second round of the sportrap winter league in style at Ayre Clay Target Club last weekend.
The Manx Vehicle Glass-sponsored competition in the north of the island saw a tie for second spot between Alan Brew and former Commonwealth Games shooter Jake Keeling both with a score of 42.
Liam Kirkpatrick and Kevin Airey took the respective top spots in B and C class in what was a challenging layout, even before the elements of wintry weather came into play.
Results: Class A 1, Marty Kneen 45; 2=, Alan Brew and Jake Keeling 42. Class B 1, Liam Kirkpatrick 37; 2, Jamie Hancox 29. Class C 1, Kevin Airey 32; 2, Peter Chadney 26; 3=, Nick Barham and Paul Morton 24.
The festivities continue this on Sunday (December 29) with Ayre Clay Target Club’s annual ‘bring a prize, win a prize’ sporting shoot. Entries close at 10am.
The new year kicks off with the third round of the English skeet league sponsored by Penketh Millar and Paul's Gun Stocks on Sunday, January 5, before round three of the Jason Bulliment Joinery-sponsored English sporting league takes place seven days later on Sunday, January 12.
The third round of the Field and Range-sponsored Down the Line League takes centre stage the following week, before January concludes with round three of the Manx Vehicle and Glass-sponsored sportrap league seven days later.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all.
JAMES DAVIS