This photo dates back 120 years to 1904 and the Manx Electric Railway rugby team of that time.
Throughout the 1880s, rugby was the main team sport in the Isle of Man, spawning numerous clubs with the first cup and league competitions taking place in 1888 and 1891 respectively.
The MER team is one of a number of clubs from that era that no longer exist.
Mona, Derby, Laxey and Foxdale are just some of the teams that were playing at that time, but folded as football and other sports grew in popularity in the island.
MER beat Mona one try to nil to win the 1909 Senior Cup final, having lost the Junior Cup final to Rovers the same year.
Douglas, who were founded in 1873, were among the early clubs, winning the challenge cup in 1888. The Port-e-Chee outfit celebrated its 150th anniversary last year.