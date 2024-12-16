Ramsey Rugby Club’s under-14 side progressed to the quarter-finals of the Junior Cheshire Cup with a hard-fought victory over a battling Wirral Rugby Club side on Sunday afternoon.
Following two previous cancellations owing to the weather, the Manx side travelled to Chester Rugby Club who hosted the fixture on its artificial pitch, to ensure it was played.
From the kick-off Ramsey started well, but it was Wirral who struck first turning over a Ramsey ball just inside their half, before running away to score under the posts. The kick was converted to make the score 7-0.
Ramsey responded and with ball in hand it was centre Dan Gilmour who powered through to score the Reds’ first try with captain James Jelski converting to tie the scores at 7-7.
From there Ramsey took control with Gilmour scoring again before a perfect Jelski kick was gathered by Josh Corrin who raced through to score. Jelski converted both scores to make it 7-21.
With half-time beckoning Ramsey won a penalty which they kicked to the corner and from the lineout the ball moved out to Gilmour again who powered under the sticks with Jelski converting to make it 7-28 at the break.
As the second half progressed it was Wirral who grew into the game, dominating territory and possession and two long-range tries, one converted from the touch line brought them back to 19-28 with 10 minutes to play.
Poor discipline continued to cost Ramsey but huge defence from the Reds kept Wirral at bay.
A huge Freddie Nicholson hit gave Ramsey possession and another measured Jelski kick in open play was gathered by winger Dan Cleator who raced away to score and extend the lead to 19-33.
Jelski added the conversion completing his 100% kicking record for the day and bringing down the final curtain on a 19-35 victory for the Manxmen.
Ramsey will now travel to Winnington Park on January 12 hoping to maintain their great form and progress to the semis.