Social media outlet Isle of Man Equine hosted its fifth annual prize presentation at the Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino recently.
What started out as a bit of fun has quickly become one of the largest social sporting events to take place in the Isle of Man.
The landmark event started back in 2018 when 258 people attended, and from then on the ball quickly became a hot topic within the local equestrian community and often outside of it as well.
This year it was a pleasure to host His Excellency, Lieutenant Governor Sir John and Lady Lorimer, and David Ashford MHK, all of whom thoroughly enjoyed the evening.
It began with speeches followed by a smaller selection of awards.
Great Meadow Estate firstly presented gifts to Paul Hatton and Rob Humston for photographing and supporting the hunts.
Michelle Hargreaves of Conrhenny Equestrian Centre then gave a short speech before presenting the Conrhenny Bushbaby award to Conrhenny Waltzing Matilda, owned by the Corrin family.
The evening then moved on to the IoM Equine awards, as follows: Most Improved Junior – Tayla Griffin; Most Improved Senior (sponsored by Cyclo-Ssage IoM) - Hannah Scarlett; Best Newcomer Junior (sponsored by NFU Mutual) – Dottie Pepper; IoM Equine Choice – Isla Granger and Lady Casino.
Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Libby Priest Equine Dentistry) – Cheryl Curphey; Pony of the Year (sponsored by Castle Cabs) – Conrhenny Alice Springz owned by the Curphey family; Horse of the Year – Lord of the Rings, owned by Great Meadow;
Outstanding Performance (sponsored by Epico Equestrian) - Lola Bass and Landslow Melody Maker.
The presentation was concluded with a recorded message from 2022 Eventing World Champion, Yasmin Ingham, who unfortunately couldn’t attend this year because of other commitments. Some of the younger award winners were each given a signed photograph from Yaz.
Isle of Man Equine, a social media outlet designed for promoting the local equine scene, wishes to thank everyone involved in making the event happen.
Without many key individuals and sponsors the ball would not be able to take place, and of course the local equestrian community.