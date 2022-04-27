Final hockey titles to be decided this weekend

This Saturday marks the final week of the domestic hockey season and with it the guarantee that all league titles will be decided.

First up sees Bacchas A looking to retain their Rossborough Men’s Premier League title against Vikings B. After battling to a draw against Vikings A in midweek, Bacchas are in the driving seat and even one point will be enough for them to take home the title.

Vikings B will be hoping that they can do their A team a favour and try to take both points on offer but Vikings A will need to navigate Valkyrs A as well. Given that the westerners have beaten Vikings already this season, it will not be plain sailing.

Bacchas A remain in the driving seat and it is unlikely they will falter at this late stage. Elsewhere, Ramsey A take on Valkyrs B in a match that won’t make any difference to the league positions.

Rossborough Women’s Division Two is another league that cannot be decided until Saturday, with Vikings C going up against Castletown B in the hope that their nearest title rivals and promotion favourites Bacchas C drop a point or two when they face Ramsey B.

All Bacchas C need to do is win and they go into the game against Ramsey as overwhelming favourites, while Vikings C won’t have it all their own way when they travel south.

Rossborough Women’s Division One could be decided prior to the weekend as Castletown B are currently top of the pile and have a fixture this evening (Thursday) against relegated Valkyrs C.

If the southerners win, they will win the league before Harlequins can even push a ball in anger on Saturday.

Even if the southerners do not win, they remain in the driving seat and a victory against Bacchas B will earn them the title, while Harlequins will be hoping that Castletown B somehow drop four points in two games to allow them back into the title race on the final day.

With Harlequins facing Vikings B though, they certainly will not have it all their own way.

Rossborough Women’s Premier League has already been decided with Vikings A winning the league and Valkyrs B - despite their heroics - being relegated.

Ramsey A take on Bacchas A. The northerners haven’t had their finest season this year but are well capable of defeating a strong Bacchas A side still battling for third place in the table.

Elsewhere, Valkyrs B take on Castletown A with the southerners chasing third place, while champions Vikings A go up against second-placed finishers Valkyrs A in what will certainly be one of the games of the day.

Rossborough Mixed Under-16s League sees Vikings and Harlequins level on points at the top of the table.

While Harlequins currently lead the way on a head-to-head record, Vikings will be determined to take both points on offer when they take on Ramsey Rogues & Rascals who sit at the bottom of the table.

With Harlequins in the driving seat, Vikings will be hoping that Castletown can spring a surprise while they overcome Ramsey themselves.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 30:

Rossborough Women’s Premier League

12.30pm Exceed Business Services Ramsey A v Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne

Bacchas A @ RGS

2pm Motorworx Valkyrs B v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A @ CRHS

2pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings A

v Motorworx Valkyrs A @ NSC

Rossborough Men’s Premier League

12.30pm Motorworx Valkyrs B v Exceed Business Services Ramsey A @ QEII

12.30pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings A

v Motorworx Valkyrs A @ NSC

2pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings B v Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas A @KWC

Rossborough Women’s Division One

11am Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas B v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B @ QEII

3.30pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings B

v Athena Healthcare Harlequins @ NSC

Rossborough Men’s Division One

12.30pm Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas B v Athena Healthcare Harlequins A @ CRHS

12.30pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings C

v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A @ KWC

Rossborough Women’s Division Two

11am Canaccord Genuity Vikings C

v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B

@ KWC

2pm Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne

Bacchas C v Exceed Business Services Ramsey B @ RGS

Rossborough Men’s Division Two

2pm Exceed Business Services Ramsey B

v Motorworx Valkyrs C @ QEII

3.30pm Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas C v Athena Healthcare

Harlequins B @ CRHS

3.30pm Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas Colts v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Colts @ KWC

Rossborough Mixed Under-16s 2

11am Swales Flooring Harlequins

v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown @ QEII

3.30pm Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas v Motorworx Valkyrs @ CRHS

3.30pm Exceed Business Services

Ramsey Rogues & Rascals