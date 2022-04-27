Final hockey titles to be decided this weekend

By Sam Spooner  
Friday 29th April 2022 6:00 pm
Women’s Premier League hockey: Bacchas A v Vikings A (Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

This Saturday marks the final week of the domestic hockey season and with it the guarantee that all league titles will be decided.

First up sees Bacchas A looking to retain their Rossborough Men’s Premier League title against Vikings B. After battling to a draw against Vikings A in midweek, Bacchas are in the driving seat and even one point will be enough for them to take home the title.

Vikings B will be hoping that they can do their A team a favour and try to take both points on offer but Vikings A will need to navigate Valkyrs A as well. Given that the westerners have beaten Vikings already this season, it will not be plain sailing.

Bacchas A remain in the driving seat and it is unlikely they will falter at this late stage. Elsewhere, Ramsey A take on Valkyrs B in a match that won’t make any difference to the league positions.

Rossborough Women’s Division Two is another league that cannot be decided until Saturday, with Vikings C going up against Castletown B in the hope that their nearest title rivals and promotion favourites Bacchas C drop a point or two when they face Ramsey B.

All Bacchas C need to do is win and they go into the game against Ramsey as overwhelming favourites, while Vikings C won’t have it all their own way when they travel south.

Rossborough Women’s Division One could be decided prior to the weekend as Castletown B are currently top of the pile and have a fixture this evening (Thursday) against relegated Valkyrs C.

If the southerners win, they will win the league before Harlequins can even push a ball in anger on Saturday.

Even if the southerners do not win, they remain in the driving seat and a victory against Bacchas B will earn them the title, while Harlequins will be hoping that Castletown B somehow drop four points in two games to allow them back into the title race on the final day.

With Harlequins facing Vikings B though, they certainly will not have it all their own way.

Rossborough Women’s Premier League has already been decided with Vikings A winning the league and Valkyrs B - despite their heroics - being relegated.

Ramsey A take on Bacchas A. The northerners haven’t had their finest season this year but are well capable of defeating a strong Bacchas A side still battling for third place in the table.

Elsewhere, Valkyrs B take on Castletown A with the southerners chasing third place, while champions Vikings A go up against second-placed finishers Valkyrs A in what will certainly be one of the games of the day.

Rossborough Mixed Under-16s League sees Vikings and Harlequins level on points at the top of the table.

While Harlequins currently lead the way on a head-to-head record, Vikings will be determined to take both points on offer when they take on Ramsey Rogues & Rascals who sit at the bottom of the table.

With Harlequins in the driving seat, Vikings will be hoping that Castletown can spring a surprise while they overcome Ramsey themselves.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 30:

Rossborough Women’s Premier League

12.30pm Exceed Business Services Ramsey A v Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne

Bacchas A @ RGS

2pm Motorworx Valkyrs B v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A @ CRHS

2pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings A

v Motorworx Valkyrs A @ NSC

Rossborough Men’s Premier League

12.30pm Motorworx Valkyrs B v Exceed Business Services Ramsey A @ QEII

12.30pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings A

v Motorworx Valkyrs A @ NSC

2pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings B v Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas A @KWC

Rossborough Women’s Division One

11am Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas B v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B @ QEII

3.30pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings B

v Athena Healthcare Harlequins @ NSC

Rossborough Men’s Division One

12.30pm Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas B v Athena Healthcare Harlequins A @ CRHS

12.30pm Canaccord Genuity Vikings C

v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A @ KWC

Rossborough Women’s Division Two

11am Canaccord Genuity Vikings C

v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B

@ KWC

2pm Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne

Bacchas C v Exceed Business Services Ramsey B @ RGS

Rossborough Men’s Division Two

2pm Exceed Business Services Ramsey B

v Motorworx Valkyrs C @ QEII

3.30pm Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas C v Athena Healthcare

Harlequins B @ CRHS

3.30pm Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas Colts v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Colts @ KWC

Rossborough Mixed Under-16s 2

11am Swales Flooring Harlequins

v J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown @ QEII

3.30pm Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas v Motorworx Valkyrs @ CRHS

3.30pm Exceed Business Services

Ramsey Rogues & Rascals

v Canaccord Genuity Vikings @ RGS

