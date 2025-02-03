The fourth and final round of the Group Eleven Cross-Country League takes place this Sunday, February 9 and is hosted by Western AC at QEII High School in Peel.
The minimum age for the under-nine race is seven on the day of the race.
A minimum of three rounds must be completed to count for the league, if all four rounds are completed the best three results count.
The under-nine and u11 races use the school field only.
The races for all ages from u13 upwards also use the school field, but then take the runners onto adjacent farmland which is undulating with some short sharp ups and downs. Each full lap takes the runners back round the school field.
If you have not yet competed in the series you will need to enter by midnight on Friday, February 7 online at https://manxfellrunners.org/iom-xc-20245-pre-entry. There are no entries on the day
Registration takes place at midday, with the first races getting under way at 1pm.