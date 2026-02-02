Douglas’ Illiam Quayle has joined Team ILR and will make his Manx Grand Prix debut later this year.
The son of renowned former racer and now TT rider liaison officer Richard 'Milky' Quayle, Illiam will make his Mountain Course debut in August with the experienced Ian Lougher’s team.
The 22 year old will ride Paton and Honda CBR600RR machinery for the team at a few Scarborough meetings, the North West 200 and the Manx Grand Prix.
Speaking about the announcement, Illiam commented: ‘Been hard to keep this one quiet - a massive thank you to Team ILR with Frog Vehicle Developments for this amazing opportunity to move forward onto the roads for 2026. Let’s go racing.’
Illiam got the two-wheel bug at the age of 10 when he started mini moto racing and it wasn't long before he tasted success by winning the Isle of Man championship in 2014 at only 11 years old.
The following year he made the jump to the pit bike championship and finished second at his first attempt, winning it the following year.
A natural progression to the British Pit Bike Championship followed in 2017 where he had a best result of third and that same year he again won the island series.
Then 2018 saw Illiam take the first steps into racing on bigger circuits in the prestigious Super Teens Championship, with a best finish of seventh and a successful move to a larger twin at No Limits in 2019 saw him on the podium at the first round of the year, wrapping up the title with a round to spare.
A tilt at the BSB Ducati Tri Options Cup in 2020 was curtailed by the Covid-19 outbreak but he did take his place in the series in 2021.
Travel restrictions meant he only competed in a few rounds and had a best place finish of 16th.
Budgets restraints were an all too common problem for many in 2022 and 2023, and resulted in a year out in the latter for the 22 year old.
But an opportunity to ride for Manx Legend Racing for the latter part of the season showed that Illiam had lost none of his talent or competitive edge as he managed a front row start and sixth place finish at the prestigious Anglesey Grand, as well as podiums in his 600cc local championship.
In 2024 the Manx rider stayed with the Manx Legend Racing team and made the step up to 1000cc machines in the No Limits Super Series.
It proved to be a very successful year, beating established names, reaching the podium and mixing it within the leading groups throughout the year.
A one-off wild card meeting in the BMW F900 Cup on an unfamiliar bike and circuit saw Illiam reach a landmark with a first podium finish marking his first time in the BSB paddock.
At the end of the season he made another wildcard appearance, this time in the National Superstock Championship when finishing 18th on his debut.
This led to a first full season last year in the championship where Illiam, by his own admission, struggled a bit due to one thing or another and he amicably split from the Manx Legend Racing team at the end of the season.
